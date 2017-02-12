On March 15th, I’ll be at the Cleveland Metroparks Watershed Stewardship Center in Parma to talk with a very special group of people: the people in the Watershed Volunteer Program. The volunteers in this program take part in the active management and monitoring of the park system, becoming certified watershed stewards after completing a certain number of learning modules. I’m excited to get to share our research on the functioning of the stormwater features on the building and grounds of the Watershed Stewardship Center. I expect I’ll get many good and tough questions from the volunteers.

Kent State Green Infrastructure Research Update

Wednesday, March 15

6 – 7:30 p.m.

Watershed Stewardship Center at West Creek In the pursuit of innovative ways to better manage stormwater, practitioners are increasingly adopting green infrastructure over traditional “grey” infrastructure. Green infrastructure utilizes natural processes to treat runoff and manage flooding. Join us for a presentation from Kent State University on research on the various green infrastructure practices installed around the Watershed Stewardship Center at West Creek. We’ll hear more about how well these installations are functioning and discuss the significance of the results.